George E. Buckley Jr., 90, of Tisbury passed away on Feb. 16, 2020, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

George was born in Haverhill to George E. Buckley Sr and Mabel (Strout) Buckley. George was a proud Army veteran, and most notably remembered as the doorman at the Capawock Theater in Tisbury for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Vilma A. Buckley of Tisbury; his brother, Robert Buckley of Monterey, Tenn.; his son, George E. Buckley III, of Fort Myers, Fla.; his daughter, Linda A. Buckley of Tisbury; and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, there will not be any services or memorial. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the cause of your choosing, in his name.