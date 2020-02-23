Shelley E. Carter

Shelley E. (Devine) Carter, 71, of Vineyard Haven, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Friday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 7pm at Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 56 Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road, Oak Bluffs. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home the next day, Saturday, Feb. 29, at 1 pm. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, Vineyard Haven.

A full obituary will appear in another edition of this paper.