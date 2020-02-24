Edgartown volleyball tops Vineyard Haven 3-1

1 of 9

The Edgartown School Eagles volleyball team outlasted Tisbury School Tigers by a three games to one score on Feb. 20 at the Edgartown gym. The well-played match was the season opener for both teams and drew a large, enthusiastic crowd.

Both teams started strong in game one. The skillful, patient play of both teams, which would typify the entire match, resulted in a seesaw struggle, with Edgartown holding a slight edge. When eighth grader Geo Meikle nailed a strong spike, the Eagles had a 23-17 lead they would not relinquish.

The Eagles rode the momentum to a convincing win in Game Two. They built an early lead on Geo’s powerful serves and held the Tigers at bay for a 25-15 win. Steady and scrappy play by eighth graders Jenna Hathaway and Reelan Oliveira contributed to the win.

Game Three belonged to Tisbury. Led by the excellent serving of eighth graders Gerry Kane and Hawany Ribeiro, and the strong all-around play of Kaua Lima, the Tigers coasted to a 25-12 win.

For much of game four it appeared that Tisbury was going to force a deciding fifth game. But with the score knotted at 12, Geo hit on a hard spike that triggered an Eagles run. They would lose only one more point the rest of the way. With Bryan Sornas serving the hosts built a 24-13 lead and, appropriately, won the match on a Geo serve.

The match featured heady play and outstanding teamwork by both teams. Numerous points were long and hard-fought, with players patiently setting up their teammates for spikes and other putaways. The knowledgeable crowd showed its appreciation throughout for the play of both squads.