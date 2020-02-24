Two OUI arrests in Edgartown

Two people were arrested in Edgartown for operating under the influence Saturday night.

Edgartown police arrested Mike Pieczek, 67, of West Tisbury after he crashed his vehicle near Morning Glory Farm on Edgartown-West Tisbury Road at 5:30 pm. Police charged Pieczek with OUI-liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and marked lanes violations.

Later that same day at 9 pm, police responded to a vehicle that struck another vehicle while trying to get out of a parking spot near the Kelly House. The driver, Jamison Lally, 45, of Cranston, Rhode Island, spoke with police and failed a sobriety test. She was charged with OUI-liquor and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.