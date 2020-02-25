MVRHS track and field proposal referred to MVC

The Oak Bluffs planning board has referred the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School athletic field improvement proposal to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission (MVC) for review as a Development of Regional Impact (DRI).

According to the cover letter of the referral issued by planning board chairman Ewell Hopkins, the school has “asserted legal limitations on the town of Oak Bluffs’ authority under zoning bylaws,” by invoking the Dover Amendment in the municipal review process.

Hopkins said in the letter that “the applicant asserts similar limitations on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s scope of review.”

The proposal has been referred to the commission as a modification to a previous DRI.

While it is ultimately up to the MVC and its counsel to determine the entity’s legal authority in this case, Hopkins wrote that he does “not wish the absence of a municipal referral to complicate the MVC’s ability to oversee this application and so this referral is being made without the full planning board being able to formulate initial thoughts and impressions.”

The Times spoke with Hopkins later by phone, who said school officials have demonstrated that they are not willing to work cooperatively with the town.

“There are too many inconsistencies. We want to make sure the commission was not hindered by this move, so we referred it,” Hopkins said. “The commission now has the ability to assert their authority, or they can relinquish it to the Dover Amendment as well.”

Hopkins called referring the proposal to the MVC “the responsible and adult thing to do.”

He said the planning board has only 60 days to make a determination on the proposal and either choose to refer or not.

In most cases, Hopkins said applicants have worked with the town and have often given extensions to ensure the proper degree of oversight, but not in this case.

“I don’t have any confidence that would be their [the school’s] posture,” Hopkins said.

School officials were not immediately available for comment. In a previous interview, assistant superintendent Richie Smith said the use of the Dover Amendment is not intended to circumvent the review process of either governing bodies. “We aren’t trying to bypass any review by the town or the commission. This amendment does not exempt the school from wetlands protection and other ecological restrictions,” Smith said.

The planning board will continue to hold public hearings and submit testimony and point of view to the commission during its review process.

Hopkins said he is concerned with the commission’s ability to provide adequate oversight under intense pressure by school officials.

“I am very concerned about the political might of any applicant influencing the process. I am worried there may be improper planning due to severe pressure being applied by the school politically and through popularity,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins said he hopes the MVC will scrutinize the school proposal to the same degree as they would any other applicant.

“We should all be held to the same level of scrutiny. Your desire for a project should not dictate the pace of the process,” Hopkins said.

But Chris Huntress of Huntress Associates, the school’s designer for the track and field project, said he expects there to be an in-depth review by the MVC, and the school will do everything it can to provide necessary information to make the process run smoothly.

“I expect this to be a three- to four-month process,” Huntress said. “There has been a lot of concern around the Dover Amendment. But the Dover doesn’t limit the MVC’s ability to ask us questions, and for us to answer them. We want to be helpful in facilitating this ongoing process.”

According to Huntress, the Dover Amendment was invoked in order to limit the MVC and the planning board from “placing conditions on the project that would make it unbuildable, whether financially or physically.”

Huntress said that the Vineyard has a significant number of zoning overlays, including some sensitive water zone protection districts.

“We are cataloguing each one of these overlays, and working on how to meet the standards of review of the commission,” Huntress said.

Told by The Times that the planning board intends to continue to hold public hearings and submit testimony to the MVC, Huntress said, “Any meeting that the planning board will hold, we are willing to attend and support them in any way we can.”