The Edgartown Bridge Club did not hold a game on Feb. 17 due to the holiday.

No results were available for the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club at the Feb. 18 game.

At the Feb. 20, 2 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in Oak Bluffs, six pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Silk and Bea Phear, followed by Bari Boyer and Carol Whitmarsh in second place.