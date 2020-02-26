CCIAOR names Point B agent Katie Dawson to Leadership Academy

Point B Realty announced today that Realtor Katie Dawson has been chosen as one of 15 members for the Cape Cod & Islands Association of Realtors Leadership Academy. According to a press release, the Leadership Academy chooses applicants who embody what is important to Realtors. When buying or selling a home, a Realtor provides a level of professionalism and local knowledge that will help immensely with the process.

Dawson and the other 14 members will work on improving their leadership skills and community knowledge. The sessions, held at unique locations across Cape Cod, cover topics related to skills enhancement, business development, and community building, and will provide them with a foundation to hone and execute their leadership style.

Already very active in the community, including time as the Rotary of Martha’s Vineyard president, Dawson is the perfect candidate for this academy. It will help take her to the next level, and there will be so much for her to share. “I am thrilled, honored, and excited about being accepted into our association’s elite leadership-development program,” says Dawson. “I can’t wait to meet my fellow classmates from the top agencies on Cape Cod, and bring back my experiences to our awardwinning team at Point B Realty and the Martha’s Vineyard community.”

For more information, visit pointbrealty.com, or to contact Katie Dawson, email katie@pointbrealty.com.