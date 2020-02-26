Chilmark: Seeds of spring

It’s the quietest week of the year, thanks to how many families head off-Island for the school break, besides no Pathways (this week) and State Road closing until late March. Up-Island Automotive, celebrating 50 years of service, is closing on March 2 to “upgrade their station with a new state-of-the-art Containment Solutions tank and Gilbarco dispensers.” Their “Sunday Special” gas discount runs thru March 1. Of course our own Texaco Station has hot coffee, a warm and welcoming spot with assorted essentials when the need arises, plus energy bars and snacks, besides heavy-duty gloves and gear for being outdoors, whether you fish or not.

I stopped by Menemsha Fish Market and ran into Wendi Goldfarb and Stan Larsen deep into a discussion about seeds, as in tomatoes, cucumbers, etc. It’s almost March, so getting excited about planting again is on many a mind around the Island. Maybe this was the third seed conversation I happened upon this week. I’m wondering if it’s been cold enough for my planted garlic, and I’ll just have to wait and see.

Cast your early state election ballot for the presidential primary through Friday, Feb. 28, from 8 am to noon by seeing town clerk Jennifer Christy at Town Hall.

Do you have a spare room, apartment, guesthouse, shack, cottage, tent site, or basement that you are willing to rent to Yard artists for mid-May through mid-September? Please contact Holly Jones, director of artist services and associate producer at hollyjones@dancetheyard.org.

Chilmark Community Church hosts Thursday Strings from 10 to 11am is a drop-in, bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also, there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group at noon.

The Chilmark Public Library continues to offer Stories and Songs with Rizwan on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 10:30 am. For more info, call 508-645-3360, or go to chilmarklibrary.org.

Pathways Arts reopens on Tuesday, March 3, with the Writers Read group from the West Tisbury library. On Thursday, March 5, an evening of music includes Jemima James, Jodie Treloar Sampson, Nina Violet, and special guests. All evening programs begin at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm. All events are free, donations welcome. Learn more about presenting and offerings at pathwaysmv.org. Stop by to see the art exhibit, write, enjoy your lunch Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm. Pathways will be closed from Feb. 22 through March 2.

Have a great week, and safe travels.