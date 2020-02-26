Court Report: Jan. 17-Feb. 24, 2020

Jan. 17, 2020

Shivonne Geneva Schofield, Edgartown; DOB 12/3/93, leaving the scene of property damage: dismissed.

Jan. 27, 2020

Felix T. Reagan, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/20/96, larceny from a person, larceny of drug (not identified), assault and battery, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 3, 2020

Anthony M. Cardoza, Vineyard Haven; DOB 1/18/90, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 13, 2020

Claudio Alves, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/24/76, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Marcio Euzebio Alves, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/12/70, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: to be dismissed upon payment of $50 court cost.

Carlos D. Braga, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/10/74, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; no inspection sticker: not responsible; not in possession of license: not responsible.

Leonardo Assis Dasilva, Edgartown; DOB 1/15/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $500 court cost.

Evandro Deoliveira, Edgartown; DOB 6/27/79, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle, OUI-liquor or .08 percent: continued to pretrial conference.

Jose C. Dias, Edgartown; DOB 10/20/74, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Spencer P. Dube, Charlton; DOB 3/8/93, assault and battery on a family/household member, assault and battery on a pregnant victim: continued to pretrial conference.

Cleyton C. Garcia, Vineyard Haven; DOB 12/31/99, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible.

Wagner Euzebio Nunes, Edgartown; DOB 12/15/91, malicious destruction of property under $1,200: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 restitution; assault and battery: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Jose W. Reis, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/17/2000, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Marildo Rosa, West Tisbury; DOB 9/25/88, motor vehicle lights violation: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Feb. 18, 2020

Gabriel Barros, Vineyard Haven; DOB 2/17/2000, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost; operating motor vehicle with suspended registration: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; uninsured motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth.

Russell B. Beaudoin, Worcester; DOB 11/7/83, operating motor vehicle with suspended license for OUI, speeding at a rate of speed exceeding posted limit: continued to pretrial conference.

Walter A. Hammond, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/28/69, violating abuse prevention order, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

Walter A. Hammond, Oak Bluffs; DOB 7/28/69, OUI-liquor or .08 percent, third offense, negligent operation of motor vehicle, motor vehicle lights violation, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Phillip Daniel Levesque, Edgartown; DOB 4/8/73, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial conference.

James Paul Moore Jr., Falmouth; DOB 8/18/77, larceny by check over $1,200, larceny over $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Daisy Moreau, Oak Bluffs; DOB 5/16/94, breaking and entering a building during daytime to commit a felony, malicious destruction of property over $1,200, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 20, 2020

Jennifer E. Lehman, Vineyard Haven; DOB 7/22/79, OUI-liquor or .08 percent, negligent operation of motor vehicle, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, operating motor vehicle with a suspended license, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest: continued to pretrial conference.

Feb. 21, 2020

Amasa McMahon, Vineyard Haven; DOB 3/8/75, OUI-liquor or .08 percent: continued without finding for one year, the defendant is to attend the driver alcohol education program and pay a state fee of $250, $250 HIF, $50 VW, and $65 PSF with a loss of license for 45 days and must remain alcohol free; negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for one year concurrent with count 1.

Feb. 24, 2020

Joshua L. Brown, Vineyard Haven; DOB 6/28/85, no inspection sticker: not responsible; operating motor vehicle with a suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Jason M. Canha, Vineyard Haven; DOB 5/30/72, lights violation, windshield wipers on: not responsible; unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost.

Erin Marie Muldoon, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/12/75, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court cost; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.