Early voting for presidential primary underway

Vineyard voters have exercised the option to cast early ballots ahead of the presidential primary election on Super Tuesday (March 3). The Times reached out to clerks and other town officials Wednesday morning to learn what’s transpired so far.

Aquinnah town clerk Gabriella Camilleri was unavailable for comment, but Aquinnah town administrator Jeff Madison said folks certainly showed up on Monday and Tuesday to vote.

“10 or 11 people each day,” he estimated.

Chilmark town clerk Jennifer Christy said Monday produced 18 voters, Tuesday six.

West Tisbury town clerk Tara Whiting said there were about 50 voters each on Monday and Tuesday, and by 9:30 Wednesday morning, six. “They’re trickling in for sure,” she said.

Tisbury town clerk Hillary Conklin tallied 61 voters Monday and 40 Tuesday.

Oak Bluffs assistant town clerk Colleen Morris said 52 people voted Monday, and 43 voted on Tuesday.

Edgartown town clerk Karen Medeiros said 70 people voted Monday, and 44 Tuesday.

For those not voting early, polls must open Tuesday by 7 am and remain open until 8 pm across the commonwealth, according to the secretary of state’s office. However, if a municipality chooses, it can open polls as early as 5:45 am.

Ballots give options for Democratic, Green/Rainbow, Libertarian, or Republican presidential candidates. Ballots also give options for state political committee members and town political committee members.

“We haven’t had a Republican town committee in a while,” Whiting said, but she added there is burgeoning interest.

Early voting continues into Friday. Here is a complete list of dates, times, and locations for early voting on Martha’s Vineyard for the rest of this week:

Aquinnah, Town Hall

Thursday, Feb. 27, 12 to 4 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 12 to 4 pm

Chilmark, Town Hall

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 am to 12 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8 am to 12 pm

Edgartown, Town Hall

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8 am to 4 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8 am to 4 pm

Tisbury, Emergency Services Facility

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8:30 am to 4:30 pm

West Tisbury, Town Hall

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8:30 am to 2 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8:30 am to 2 pm

Oak Bluffs, Town Hall

Thursday, Feb. 27, 8:30 am to 4 pm

Friday, Feb. 28, 8:30 am to 4 pm