Edgartown School names spelling bee winner

Last Wednesday, Edgartown School students filled the gym for the annual Edgartown School Spelling Bee. Eleven students represented their homerooms, according to a press release, and competed to represent the Edgartown Eagles at the upcoming Islandwide Spelling Bee.

Those battling it out included Mabel DeRoche, Kayleigh Boyd, Asher Savva, Addison McDonough, Alexis LaVigne, Wyatt Thornton, Syius Rivera, Emily Gilley, Maria Soares, Quinn Filiault (filling in for Jahzarah McIntosh), and Clarissa Pinto. The bee lasted an impressive 23 rounds.

The winner was the reigning champion, eighth grader Clarissa Pinto, who spelled her winning word “librarian” to take the top spot. Runner-up was fifth grader Alexis LaVigne.