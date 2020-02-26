I will cling in his memory for a while
As a terrible being, a hungry pig
All my emotions sunk at the bottom of a dank well
Of taciturn suspicion
He will say to himself ‘I do not want another one like her’
In my own defense I shall say that since then
I have passed many winters in this hide
I drank poison and a fish swallowed me
Digested me slowly, for many years
What was left of me was frozen solid
In an asteroid that floated on the edge of Andromeda
I am far away in distance and time
I’m not jealous now
Many men married and divorced me
Or married other women to spite me
Not now
The time of love is dead
In its catacombs I sometimes meet my own eyes
Burning
Renata Dumitrascu has lived in Romania, Uruguay, and Chile, aside from several parts of the U.S. She currently lives in New Glarus, Wisc., and works in a call center.
Welcome back to the Poet’s Corner. Please submit your original poetry to ldroosevelt@gmail.com.