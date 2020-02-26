Lip sync contest to benefit Friends of Family Planning

According to a press release, you can sing to support Island sexual and reproductive health programs and projects. Show your talents and have fun channeling your favorite performer and enjoy a night out to support Friends of Family Planning at the lip sync contest at the P.A. Club.

Performers needed! Take your song out of the shower and into the spotlight and win cash prizes of $500 for first, $250 for second, and $100 for third place. Winners will be chosen by the audience. After the show, more music and dancing will finish off the night.

All profits will benefit Friends of Family Planning. Sponsored by MV Savings Bank, Jim’s Package Store, and Working Earth, MV.

The event takes place on March 7, 2020, 7-10 pm at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. For more information contact Terre D. Young at fofpmvi@gmail.com or call 774 -521-5179. Admission is $10. Performers register by emailingfofpmvi@gmail.com and paying a $30 fee.Deadline to register is February 15, 2020 and the number of acts is limited.