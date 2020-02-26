On Friday, March 13, the Island community is invited to the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs for the second annual “MVYRADIO Night Out For Nonprofits.” After the success of last year’s inaugural event, which raised $3,000, MVYRADIO is again holding an off-season party to celebrate the organizations and the people who care for and support this community, according to a press release.

WMVY will be providing free food and live music so folks can come, shake off the late winter blues, dance the night away, and interact with the people behind many of the important Island organizations who are doing good work on the Vineyard. Rose Guerin and friends will provide the soundtrack to a rocking evening.

“Last year’s event was so inspiring,” said Laurel Redington, MVYRADIO director of community outreach. “We got members of over 70 nonprofits in the same room, making connections. And then another 200 Islanders joined the party to learn about and show gratitude for the work these folks do.”

The night will begin with a pre-event cocktail hour for representatives from dozens of Island nonprofits. The hour creates a chance for these organizations to interact, learn about each other, and discuss collaboration. Each nonprofit will also bring pamphlets and additional information about their organization, which will be displayed on tables for the general public.

A suggested donation of $10 will be collected at the door (though all are invited, regardless of ability to pay). This money will be given as a grant to the MV Nonprofit Collaborative to fund scholarships for the Certificate in Nonprofit Management and Leadership from The Institute for Nonprofit Practice (INP). The local program has been tailored to Vineyard characteristics and needs, equipping the Island’s most promising nonprofit leaders with the skills, confidence, networks, and resources they need to sustain and protect the Vineyard that we love.

“Nonprofits touch everything we love about the Vineyard. It’s rewarding to partner again with MVY to celebrate the important work of our Island’s nonprofits and all of the passionate changemakers who serve their missions,” said Gerald Jones, Board President for MV Nonprofit Collaborative.

For more information, contact Laurel Redington at laurel@mvyradio.org