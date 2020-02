Strum, laugh, jam, and sing in Featherstone’s Pebble Studio in Oak Bluffs. Bring your guitar, ukulele, banjo, mandolin, or any other instrument, and have a great time playing familiar songs, learning new skills, or just singing along. This creative, laid-back, free session is on Monday, March 2, from 3 to 4:30 pm. Refreshments are provided.