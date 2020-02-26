Singers and songwriters

1 of 3

Pathways Arts hosts singer-songwriters Nina Violet, Jemima James, Jodie Treloar Sampson, and their guests on Thursday, March 5, with doors opening at 6:30 pm. Seating at the space at the Chilmark Tavern is limited, so you’ll want to get there early.

The Pathways Music Series continues with this special evening of singer-songwriters, curated by Alex Karalekas, who is a regular performer and collaborator with Pathways for music events.

Nina Violet appears on the Island for a special evening with new songs, following her recent return to the U.S. after a several-week, multi-city European tour. Violet has been living on her boat in California of late, so she is especially welcomed back to the island for this performance.

Jemima James and Jodie Treloar Sampson return to the Pathways stage with sets, and will be accompanied by guests for a few songs each.

For more information, contact Scott Crawford at scott4pathways@gmail.com.