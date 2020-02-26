Vineyard Wind teams up with Greentown Labs

New Bedford–based offshore wind energy developer Vineyard Wind recently announced a partnership with Somerville-based clean technology incubator Greentown Labs to develop a “launch accelerator program focused on offshore wind innovations,” according to a release. “The Greentown Labs and Vineyard Wind launch program will identify and deploy innovations that enhance offshore monitoring technologies focused on protecting marine mammals,” the release states.

As part of the launch project, Vineyard Wind and Greentown Labs plan to “support early-stage startups” that are developing relevant offshore wind and marine mammal technology. To do this, the two companies aim to provide “resources, training, and expert mentorship” to startups.

“Vineyard Wind is excited to partner with Greentown Labs on this initiative to support and drive innovation to the emerging American offshore wind industry,” Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pederson said via the release. “Our company and dozens of others are poised to invest billions of dollars in construction and technology on projects that will only be improved by new marine data-monitoring technologies. We look forward to working with Greentown to engage talented clean tech entrepreneurs and startups to develop technologies that will make offshore wind projects safer and more efficient.”

Greentown launch programs have occurred across “a variety of clean energy areas including solar, hydrogen, digital energy, the circular economy,” according to the release.

“Since our first launch program in 2015, we’ve been fortunate to work with passionate, climate-oriented strategic partners that are eager to help bring new technology solutions to market,” Greentown Labs CEO Emily Reichert said via the release. “We’re thrilled to add Vineyard Wind to our network of launch partners, and we know offshore wind presents a tremendous opportunity to bring more clean energy to homes and businesses across the Northeast region and beyond. We’re confident that by working closely with Vineyard Wind, we’ll be able to help deploy solutions to advance the industry and protect the environment.”

A jointly released request for proposals is slated for March. Startup selections are scheduled for announcement in July, along with a public kickoff event. The two companies plan to showcase completed startup programs in January 2021.