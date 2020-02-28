MVRHS skates into sectional quarterfinals

The 12th-seeded Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) boys hockey team refused to lose Friday night, beating 5th-seed Somerset Berkley Regional High School, 3-2, in a double overtime first round Division 3 South Sectional marathon to open their state championship tourney at Gallo Ice Arena in Bourne.

As this is written, game details are unavailable but the unpredictable Vineyarders clearly brought their ‘A’ game to Gallo for the 6 pm faceoff. MVRHS moves to the quarterfinal round and will face the winner of No. 13 Rockland and No. 4 Dartmouth who faced off at Gallo at 8 pm, following the MVRHS tilt.

The Nantucket High School Whalers (8th seed) were ousted from the tourney earlier in the day, dropping a 5-2 decision to Bishop Stang.