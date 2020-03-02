New internal medicine suite opens at MVH

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital opened its new internal medicine suite to patients Monday, according to a press release.

In the past few weeks, 10 medical practitioners have been moving from their original offices into the new wing of the building.

The new suite affords much-needed additional space, and state-of-the-art medical equipment. The primary entrance to the new facility is also conveniently located along the rear walkway between the entrance to the physical therapy wing and Windemere.

With large windows and an open reception area, the new internal medicine suite creates an airy and natural flow for patients.

Parking lot E is the closest lot to the facility, on the back side of the hospital when using the Eastville Avenue entrance (near the helipad).

“I know I also speak for Denise Schepici when I say this has been a long time coming, and we are proud to continue working toward improving access to healthcare and expanding the services available here at MVH,” said Dr. Steven Feder, medical director of primary care, in the release.