Aquinnah: League of Women Voters at Pathways

Kate Taylor, Isaac Taylor, and Phil DaRosa took a road trip last week, all the way to Nashville, Tenn. They performed at Puckett’s Leiper’s Fork in Nashville, and the word on the street is that they blew the room away (which is not surprising). Let’s hope we will be privy to our own concert sometime soon.

This Thursday, March 5, at 5 pm you can join the Aquinnah climate and energy committee and the Martha’s Vineyard Commission to review the next actions to take for Aquinnah to become more prepared to withstand the effects of climate change. There will also be a focus on sources of funding available to implement changes. The committee has drafted a document that suggests next steps, and those will be reviewed before it becomes final. This event will be held at the Town Hall, and refreshments will be served. Come even if you have not been to the other sessions prior to this; it is fascinating and necessary work.

Music at Pathways will be this Thursday with Nina Violet, Jemima James, Kate Taylor, and Jodie Treloar Sampson. On Friday, come ready to dance. Pathways will host “We Dance!” featuring a live performance, followed by a dance party with DJ Dern. Both events start at 7 pm. There will be a collage workshop this Saturday from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. On Tuesday, March 10, a.k.a. Writing and Poetry Night, the M.V. League of Women Voters and the Peter H. Luce Play Readers will present “I Want to Go to Jail!” This is an original piece by Pamela Swing and Elizabeth Dabanka, about the women who bravely stood up for women’s rights. Incidentally, 2020 is the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. If you need a ride to Pathways, you can call them by 3 pm on the day of an event, and they will arrange a pickup for you. Just call 508-645-9098. All events at Pathways are free, and refreshments are served.

Nominations are open for the Martha’s Vineyard Medal. The medal was founded in 2009 by the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. It is awarded annually to leaders in the community to recognize their outstanding commitment to preserving the history, arts, and culture of Martha’s Vineyard. Criteria for the medal includes demonstrated leadership on Martha’s Vineyard in one or more of the following areas: historic preservation, fine and performing arts, literature, community activism, and/or education. To nominate someone, please send his or her name and a no-more-than-500-word description of why you feel they’re deserving to kjackson@mvmuseum.org by March 27.

If you need a little pick-me-up, the M.V. Cancer Support Group will be selling daffodil bunches on Friday, March 13, from 10 am to 2 pm, in the M.V. Hospital lobby, and on Saturday, March 14, from 9 am to 4:30 pm, at Cronig’s in Vineyard Haven, Reliable Market in Oak Bluffs, and Stop & Shop in Edgartown. The bunches are $10 each. The group holds this fundraiser every year to help provide financial support to year-round Island cancer patients in need. For additional information, please contact Sally Lodge at 617-947-1858.

The Aquinnah Police Department reported last week that retired Chief Douglas J. Fortes of the Aquinnah Police Department has passed away. Chief Fortes joined the Aquinnah Police Department in June 1990, and was hired as chief of police in March 1991, after the passing of Chief Kenneth F. Belain Sr. Chief Fortes continued working for the Aquinnah Police Department until his retirement on July 15, 2004. Prior to joining the department, Chief Fortes worked as a patrolman for the Tisbury Police Department. Funeral arrangements and complete obituary will be posted on the police department’s Facebook page once they are finalized. Thank you for your service to our town, Chief Fortes, and condolences to his friends and family.

Congratulations to Noah Manning for his high academic achievement and for being on the Head of Schools List for the first trimester of 2019–20 at Falmouth Academy. On Feb. 20, Noah received fourth place for the independent research project titled, “The Effect of Different Types of Music on a Human’s Ability to Focus,” awarded at the 32nd annual celebration of the Science and Engineering Fair at Falmouth Academy. Go Noah! Happy birthday to Tiffany Smalley, whose birthday is March 11.