No results were available for the Edgartown Bridge Club Feb. 24 game, or for the Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club Feb. 25 game.

At the Feb. 27, 2 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in Oak Bluffs, seven pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Besse and Wink Winkleman, followed by Dave Donald and Michel Riel in second place, and John Caldwell and Terry Appenzellar in third.