Chief Bradshaw receives state certification

In a first for Chilmark, Fire Chief Jeremy Bradshaw was awarded a training certificate for completing the Massachusetts Chief Fire Officer Program. Only three Vineyard chiefs have the certificate, according to Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer: Schaeffer, Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling, and now Bradshaw.

“I want to commend Chief Bradshaw for his commitment to developing his management and leadership skills,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey emailed. “Working to provide the highest level of service to the community he protects benefits not only the residents of Chilmark, but all the communities on Martha’s Vineyard, where fire officials work so closely together.”

“I’m very proud of Jeremy for what he’s accomplished,” Chief Schilling said. Schilling said Bradshaw not only gained valuable training, but made connections with peers throughout the commonwealth who can lend support and advice throughout his career.

“I congratulate Chief Bradshaw in his completion of the CFO program,” Chief Schaeffer wrote. “He is a welcome addition to the Island’s fire chiefs. I look forward to working with him as we all collaborate on public safety together.”

In addition to completing formal chief’s training, Chilmark Assistant Fire Chief Gary Robinson emailed, Chief Bradshaw has been hard at work at the fire station on a number of issues, including a strategic plan, and evaluating water sources to maximize firefighting capabilities.

“I am very pleased with the energy and the attention that Chief Bradshaw has brought to his new position, and the progress that he’s making on behalf of the department and the town,” Chilmark selectman Jim Malkin said.

Bradshaw was sworn in as Chilmark’s fire chief in August, following the retirement of Fire Chief David Norton.

In a message to The Times, Annie Bradshaw, spouse of the chief, wrote both she and their kids are “so proud of him.” She went on to write, “We always knew he would do amazing things being chief.”