Chilmark: Get crackin’

Hello March, you welcomed us with a chill, as snowdrops and crocuses brought color to the ground. March says it’s time to “Spring ahead,” change our clocks (we lose an hour) on Sunday, March 8.

On a chilly Saturday evening, the last of February, when I walked my dogs in Menemsha, I wondered who was wading through the water, raking clams. None other than a happy Captain Dave Tilton, whom I bumped into heading home with a bag of clams for dinner.

Get crackin’, don’t forget fresh eggs are back at North Tabor Farm. And fresh chicken is back at Mermaid Farm, besides some new cheeses and all their regular offerings of yogurt, milk, lassi, and more.

I loved reading Judd Fuller’s FB comment: “Such an amazing night hangin’ with Katharine Poole & seeing our talented island pals perform at Puckett’s Leiper’s Fork in Nashville last night! The lovely Kate Taylor, along with the equally lovely (that’s right!) Phil DaRosa & Isaac Taylor, blew the room away! Great tunes, great vibe. Now I’m homesick.” Isaac Taylor would love to return, if anyone can hook him up with a gig.

We must bid a fond farewell and many thanks to Rizwan Malik, whose last day, Feb. 29, at our library passed quietly celebrating with staff. The good news is Rizwan is taking over Nis Kildegaard’s position at the Edgartown library, and will be closer to his home. Also I’m happy to welcome Tracy Thorpe as our new head of library adult programming. She’s been learning circulation for the past couple of months, is ready to focus on programming, and welcomes input from the community about programs you’d like to offer or see at our library. Please reach out to Tracy Thorpe at chilmarknews@clamsnet.org. Our new head of the children’s department should be announced any day.

If you have a spare room, apartment, guesthouse, shack, cottage, tent site, or basement that you are willing to rent to the Yard artists for mid-May through mid-September, please contact Holly Jones, director of artist services and associate producer, at hollyjones@dancetheyard.org.

You’ve waited, and Cinnamon Bun Saturday is back on March 7 from 9 to 11 am at Grey Barn Farm. Bring a mug and enjoy some hot Chilmark Coffee with your straight-out-of-the oven warm, gooey cinnamon buns.

The Animal Shelter of M.V. is holding its annual Rabies Clinic on Saturday, March 7, at the West Tisbury Fire Station, 452 State Road, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Get cooking for the Chilmark Potluck Jam on Saturday, March 7, from 6 to10 pm.

Pizza Nights at the Chilmark Community Church resume on Tuesday, March 10, at 6 pm and run into June. Stop by Thursday Strings from 10 to 11am, a drop-in, bring your guitar, fiddle, bass, banjo, mandolin, or whatever you like to play. Also there’s a weekly Thursday Prayer group at noon.

The Chilmark library has lots of changes going on, so let’s be patient and welcome the new staff while they get organized. Please join the Chilmark Energy Committee on Saturday, March 7, at 2 pm for an informal conversation about this initiative, and help us think about our community’s path toward a fossil-free future. Irene’s Afterschool Crafts continues on Wednesdays at 3:30 pm. For library information, call 508-645-3360 or go to chilmarklibrary.org.

Pathways Arts hosts an evening of music on Thursday, March 5, with Jemima James, Jodie Treloar Sampson, Nina Violet, and special guests. We Dance is back on Friday, March 6, with CinemaDance, followed by Jesse Keller and Scott Crawford solos, plus a Yard dancers performance, then dancing for all with DJ Dern at 8 pm. On Saturday, March 7, the all-ages Collage Workshop with local artists continues from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. All evening programs begin at 7 pm, doors open at 6:30 pm. All events are free, donations welcome. Learn more about presenting and offerings at pathwaysmv.org. Stop by to see the art exhibit, write, enjoy your lunch Tuesday through Saturday, 11 am to 5 pm.

Have a great week.