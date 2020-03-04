Green industry business class offered for free

A group of Island organizations are banding together to offer a business education program for farm and green industry owners and business people, using local products.

The Dukes Conservation District, the Adult Continuing Education program of Martha’s Vineyard, the M.V. Agricultural Society and the Island Grown Initiative are offering the program, which will be instructed by Julia Shanks. The program is free, and will be on Thursday, March 26, and Thursday, April 2. Both sessions run from 1 to 5 pm at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Society in West Tisbury

The program, which is funded by the state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, will meet two weeks in a row to discuss tools for looking back at the past growing seasons and evaluate how much was grown. Topics will include recordkeeping, lessons with QuickBbooks, reading financial statements to better understand profitability and cash flow, channel analysis, and budgeting.

Those interested in attending the program should email Bill Wilcox at dukesdistrict@yahoo.com, or register at bit.ly/farmbizmv. Registration ends on March 15.