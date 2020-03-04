Oak Bluffs: Spring is in the air

As my phone continually rings, with the caller ID reading “unknown caller,” I have to patiently wait until it stops that sound, as I know it is either telemarketing or campaign workers wishing for my support. As the calls are prerecorded, I cannot even have the satisfaction of giving my opinion. Of course it is always at mealtime when the calls come flooding in, which makes it twice as annoying. I suppose this will go on until after November, but truthfully, the only direction these irritating calls swing my vote is away from the candidate they are supporting.

Oak Bluffs’ own Pat Law will once again be singing at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs on Sunday, March 21, at 6 pm, along with her band ESP. The band features Ed Medeiros on vocals and guitar, Merrily Fenner on bass and keyboard, and special guest Peter Knight sitting in on the drums. You’ll enjoy great music, including oldies, country, and pop. There is plenty of parking available, and you’re even welcome to bring your dinner to enjoy while there.

Phillips Hardware in Oak Bluffs is celebrating 92 years in business on Circuit Avenue this year. This business is still owned by the Phillips family, and as a way of celebration they will be giving customers a 15 percent discount on merchandise purchased there through March 14. We are most fortunate to have such a valuable business and great family still managing it in these days of online shopping and big box stores.

Elexis Wildanger of Oak Bluffs was the winner of the 2020 Foster Care Parent of the Year award. Elexis has been a foster parent for many years, and in spite of having many children, still always finds room for one more child in need of a temporary home, from infants to teenagers. She also has adopted foster children, and has lovingly made room for them in her home. And yet she modestly says, “It’s a wonderful feeling to be recognized for what I do and I feel is just a normal thing.” Congratulations, Elexis. It is a well-deserved honor.

Our Oak Bluffs library is offering kids ages 8-plus the opportunity to participate in “The Yard for Tweens” on Thursday, March 12, from 4 to 5 pm. This is a five-week dance series, and no sign-up is required.

April 15th is rapidly approaching, and volunteer tax assistance is available for seniors on March 10 from 10 am to 3 pm. Appointments are required, so please contact the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging at 508 693-4509 to make an appointment.

Spring is in the air, which means it’s Daffodil Time, the M.V. Cancer Support Group’s annual spring fundraiser to benefit the group’s mission of providing financial support to year-round Island cancer patients in need. Daffodil bunches, at $10 each, will be available for purchase on Friday, March 13, from 10 am to 2 pm in the M.V. Hospital lobby; and on Saturday, March 14, from 9 am to 4:30 pm at Cronig’s in Vineyard Haven, Reliable Market in Oak Bluffs, and Stop & Shop in Edgartown. For additional information, please contact Sally Lodge at 617-947-185.

Monday Night at the movies at the M.V. Playhouse will be showing the film “Written on the Wind” on Monday, March 9, at 7 pm. The admission cost is $5, cash only, at the door.

“Writing the Moment,” a creative writing workshop at UMass, Dartmouth, co-sponsored by the Department of Portuguese and the College of Arts and Sciences, will be held on April 25. Workshop leaders are Professor Christopher Larkosh, former Oak Bluffs resident, Frank X. Gaspar, and Carlo Matos. This initiative also has the support of the Center for Portuguese Studies,Tagus Press, and the Consulate of Portugal in New Bedford. This workshop in creative writing will select and bring together a group of young people for a session of creative writing instruction by two of the most respected voices in Portuguese-American literature: Frank X. Gaspar and Carlo Matos. If submitting materials by email, or requesting further information, the address is clarkosh@umassd.edu. By regular mail, the address is: Prof. Christopher Larkosh, Department of Portuguese, UMass Dartmouth, 285 Old Westport Road, Dartmouth, MA 02747. Deadline for postmarked or emailed applications is March 15.

We send birthday smiles to Bill Rankin on March 9, Vicky White on the 10th, Cindy Krauss on March 11, and Willie deBettencourt, Pauling Gregory, Janice Rose, and Molly deBettencourt on the 12th.

Enjoy your week. Peace.