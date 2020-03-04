REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: Feb. 24 – 28

EDGARTOWN

Feb. 24, Pamela B. Weatherbee sold 11 Earl Ave. to 11 Earl-MV LLC for $675,000.

Feb. 28, John H. Mezzetti, trustee of Vixen Realty Trust, sold Unit 7, 20 Peases Point Way North, Edgartown Commons Condo to Janisco Properties LLC for $139,000.

Feb. 28, Diane J. Couture sold 4B Magnolia Way, Fairway Village Condo to Ismail Mokrani for $185,300.

Feb. 28, Eric R. Walker and National Homebuyers LLC sold 471 Edgartown Road and 8 Twentieth St. North to Carlos Ribeiro and Valtriza Ribeiro for $425,000.

Feb. 28, Ronald E. Jackson sold 91 Weeks Lane to MV Weeks LLC for $940,000.

Feb. 28, Robert C. Delisle and Linda A. Delisle sold 56 Anthiers Way to Erlande Diniz and Daniela Diniz for $890,000.

OAK BLUFFS

Feb. 25, Marc R. Rivers sold 112 County Road to James A. Williams and Beverly J. Williams for $335,000.

Feb. 25, Holly Momm-Seely, Stephen Momm, and Leslie Szydlo, trustees of the Judith Ford Family Revocable Trust, sold 93 Alpine Ave. to Linda Hammond and Leonard Verville for $525,000.

TISBURY

Feb. 28, Margaret Nelson Pinney sold 140 Tashmoo Ave. to the Martha’s Vineyard Saving Bank, trustee of Lynn C. Tuck Management Trust of 2020, for $700,000.

WEST TISBURY

Feb. 26, Josh Sommers and Michele J. Ortlip sold 193 Otis Bassett Road to Wyatt Sullivan Hamilton and Kaleigh Erin Quinn for $760,000.

Feb. 28, Brian D. McBride and Elizabeth H. McBride sold 30 Luce Farm Road to Paul B. Caval for $2,500,000.