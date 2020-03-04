Vision Forum changes venue

A Tisbury Vision Forum scheduled for Thursday at 5 pm has been moved to the Tisbury Senior Center, according to an email from Cheryl Doble.

The forum is being held to discuss warrant articles, including a nonbinding, aspirational goal to transform the Island’s energy needs to be 100 percent renewable-sourced by 2040, and others relating to plastic bans, including the Plastic Free MV proposal selectmen recently removed from the warrant.

According to the release, citizen participation is crucial in deciding these issues.