West Tisbury: My house is going to the dog and cats

My house is going to the dog and cats. Abby just discovered a mouse that Nelson must have brought in. She chased it around the dining room and living room until I was able to catch it and take it outside. I always hope they will survive, but it must be traumatizing to be carried around in a cat’s or dog’s mouth, and “played with” with some exuberance.

I was wondering what I was going to write about when I sat down to start this week’s column. My animals presented me with a perfect story, although I could do with a bit less excitement. The milder weather will likely bring repeats of this scenario. Mice and baby rabbits are easy prey for my cats, and for whatever reason, they seem to prefer bringing them inside to stalk in comfort. Nelson seems unable to give up bringing his prey inside. The other two are somewhat better.

It amazes me how indulgent MIke and I have become. Behaviors we never allowed in earlier generations of dogs and cats don’t seem so big anymore. Abby jumps up on the sofa with muddy paws, then drapes herself across me as though she was a 10-pound puppy instead of an almost 40-pound one. I hug her and rub her fur, tell her how wonderful she is and how much I love her. I can always wash the sofa cover; I cannot stop loving my puppy. She chews firewood and her toys into shreds; I just sweep it up. My messy house just feels comfortable. It will never be a fancy magazine house, and I am finally accepting it instead of fighting against the tide, wishing it was different.

Snowdrops line a long stretch of Edgartown Road from the old police station down almost to the firehouse, all along the south-facing side. I found my first purple crocuses yesterday in my own yard.

It was delightfully quiet last week when much of the Island was away during school vacation. This is my favorite time of year, winter, when we year-rounders are here by ourselves, enjoying our solitude and each other.

The M.V. Cancer Support Group is getting ready for its annual fundraiser, Daffodil Days. This year, bunches of daffodils will be for sale in the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital lobby on Friday, March 13, from 10 am to 2 pm, and on Saturday at the Vineyard Haven Cronig’s, Reliable Market in Oak Bluffs, and the Edgartown Stop & Shop between 9 am and 4:30 pm. They are $10 a bunch. For more information, please call Sally Lodge, 617-947-1858.

At the West Tisbury library this week:

Thursday, March 5, 10:30 am, “Classical Music Is For You.” Adele Dreyer and David Rhoderick will present “French Piano Music For Four Hands.” At 3 pm, Laura Jordan will lead her Little Bird music and movement class for children.

Friday, March 6, 5:15 pm, Women’s Committee of We Stand Together/Estamos Todos Juntos feminist discussion and reading group.

Saturday, March 7, 3:30 to 5 pm, art reception for Beth Parker in the Community Room.

Sunday, March 8, 1 to 3 pm, Climate Action Network winter meeting. From 1:30 to 3 pm, reception for a group of artists who created new work inspired by the word “light.” Participating artists are Marit Bezahler, Julie Brand, Annie Colangeli, Lucy Dahl, Amanda Dickinson, Molly Glasgow, John Larsen, Michele Manfredi, Dave Miller, Hillary Noyes-Keene, Rachel Rooney, and Jack Ryan. Their work will be exhibited throughout the library. At 3:30 pm, a jazz concert with John Alaimo on piano, Eric Johnson on acoustic bass, and Tauras Biskis on drums.

Monday, March 9, 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky’s Balance Class. At 7 pm, Writers Read will hold its monthly meeting. Sign up at 508-693-4307, or just come.

Tuesday, March 10, 10:30 am, Adult Community Dance Class with the Yard. All are welcome. From noon to 1:30 pm, the monthly blood pressure clinic with nurse Lori Perry. At 4 pm, Sophie Abrams, Eunice Youmans, and Noli Taylor from IGI will talk about “Growing More Food, Composting More Waste.” The program is presented by Island Climate Action Network.

I read that this Friday, March 6, is National Unplugged Day, an opportunity to spend a lovely day untethered from phones, computers, iPads, whatever else you generally spend your days connected to. I hope it’s a nice sunny day to be outside, to listen to bird’s songs, to have a conversation with your children, your partner, a friend, or your own self.