Charter School cancels Italy trip

The Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School has cancelled an upcoming student trip to Italy due to the increased concern of the spread of a novel coronavirus, COVID-19, according to Charter School director Pete Steedman.

The trip was cancelled as Italy experiences widespread community transmission of COVID-19. The Center for Disease Control has advised against all non-essential travel to the country. As of March 8, there have been 5,883 confirmed cases and 234 deaths in Italy according to the World Health Organization.

Steedman said the Charter School is looking at other possible trips for the students, but has not made a decision yet.

COVID-19 is a disease caused by a novel coronavirus that has spread rapidly around the globe. Symptoms range from fever and coughing to shortness of breath, and usually appear two to 14 days after exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The virus spreads through respiratory droplets landing on another person in close contact with an infected person who coughs or sneezes. There is currently no vaccine.

Concerns about a spread on the Island have schools asking some students and teachers to stay at home. A teacher at the charter school, a teacher at the Chilmark School, and a student at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School are all voluntarily self quarantining for 14 days after returning from recent trips to Italy, according to school officials.

The trip, which included tours, flights, and other expenses, cost a few thousand dollars, according to Steedman who could not immediately provide the exact number. The school is now working to recoup money that students paid.

“We’re working hard to try and get it back,” Steedman said. “Our hope is to get as much back as possible.”