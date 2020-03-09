League to host election forums

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard is sponsoring a series of voter forums prior to local elections. The public is invited to attend and listen to their local candidates as they present their positions and to ask questions. There are many contested races this year, and there should be some lively discussions.

The League is a non-partisan political organization that promotes active and informed citizen participation in government, in voting, and in influencing public policy through education and advocacy. This year they are announcing the launch of a celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, giving women the power of the vote. The year of ratification — 1920 — also marks the creation of the national League of Women Voters. They have set a goal of “100 percent for the 100th” — getting every person on the Island who is not yet registered to vote to do so. For help in registering, contact your local town clerk.

The forums are scheduled as follows:

West Tisbury – Tuesday, March 31, at 7 pm in the West Tisbury Library

Tisbury – Thursday, April 2, at 7 pm in the Tisbury Senior Center

Edgartown – Saturday, April 4, at 3 pm in the Edgartown Library

Chilmark – Wednesday, April 8, at 7 pm in the Chilmark Library

Oak Bluffs – Friday, April 3, at 6:30 pm in the Oak Bluffs Library

Aquinnah – To be scheduled

All candidates and voters are urged to attend. The series will be videotaped for airing on MVTV. For more information contact beaphear2@gmail.com.