On Wednesday there will be a public Vision Forum meeting to review the ongoing plans for the Owen Park Bandstand. The meeting will begin at 6 pm in the Katharine Cornell Theater.

At the Jan. 8 Vision Forum meeting, Keith Moscow presented his concept proposal for the bandstand. In response to community comments to that initial proposal, Moskow will present design refinements and options. Those in attendance will have an opportunity to participate in the further development of the bandstand.