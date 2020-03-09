State will hold fisheries hearing Thursday in Tisbury

The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries will hold a hearing Thursday at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Tisbury. Among the topics the hearing will cover are proposed regulatory amendments to strengthening circle hook requirements for recreation striped bass fishing, a reduction in the per day limits for recreational bluefish angling, an increase in the minimum allowable size for commercially harvested striped bass, an increase in trawler and commercial hook and line limits for summer flounder, and an increase in pot fishermen limits for the commercial black sea bass fishery. The hearing will also explore proposed changes to commercial horseshoe crab trawl limits, new regulations for the commercial menhaden fishery, and new limits of possession limits for sand lances, a.k.a. sand eels.

Potential tweaks to herring regulations, edible crab regulations, and lobster trap regulations will also be discussed.

The hearing starts at 9:30 am.