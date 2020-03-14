Edgartown firefighters descend on chimney fire

Edgartown firefighters responded to a Chimney fire at the Kelly House Saturday afternoon. The fire sent puffs of black smoke out the top of a chimney adjacent to North Water Street. Edgartown Fire Chief Alex Schaeffer said a cook initially knocked down part of the fire with an extinguisher. Once firefighters arrived, they used the venting action of the flue to suck up extinguisher powder and snuff out the remainder of the fire.

Firefighters later used infrared scanning devices to evaluate chimney brick heat to ensure no smoldering pockets remained. Because the Kelly House has suffered repeated chimney fires, Chief Schaeffer said management has agreed to halt use of the fireplace for the rest of the season. Chief Schaeffer said he will nevertheless issue an order to halt use of the fireplace until he and the town’s building inspector and health agent can evaluate what the best next steps for safety are with the Kelly House and the Newes from America Pub, fireplace-wise.

The fire remains under investigation, he said.