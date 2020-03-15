Steamship Authority explores screening

The Steamship Authority is exploring the screening of passengers, SSA board chairman Jim Malkin indicated in a statement to The Times.

“We are looking at all options, including screening, with the local and state medical professionals, and will proactively follow all guidance to insure the safety of the passengers, crew and the Island,” he wrote. “I would urge all passengers to keep social distance on the ferries and busses; my personal preference is to travel on the outside decks.”

Malkin’s personal preference follows a recommendation made by Tufts professor Sam Telford, who pointed out sunlight will eventually kill the coronavirus on outdoor surfaces like seats. Telford also said outdoor areas on ferries offer better sneeze protection.

In a follow-up telephone conversation, Malkin said the “screening” the SSA is exploring with health officials includes evaluating people’s temperatures, not testing them for coronavirus. What to do with folks with elevated temperatures is a problem that has no clear answer yet, he said.