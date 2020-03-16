Edgartown outlines operation plan

Edgartown is activating its continuity of operation plan in response to the novel coronavirus, and the disease it causes, COVID-19, to maintain town services. The plan will begin on March 17 and run through April 7.

In a statement, Edgartown town administrator James Hagerty outlined the new procedures for town hall.

“Edgartown Town Hall will be open on an appointment only basis. The Edgartown Harbormaster Office, Shellfish Department, and Highway Department will be open on an appointment only basis. The Edgartown Water and Waste Water Departments will be closed to the public. The Edgartown Council on Aging will remain closed to the public, but provide, “take out” food through a service window as well as prearranged mobile delivery. Edgartown Library will remain closed to the public. Edgartown Police and Fire Departments will remain open, however we are encouraging residents to use discretion when seeking services, and to only come to the building(s) in an emergency,” the statement reads.

All public meetings will be held via teleconference or video meeting application. Town officials can be contacted through email or telephone.

Bills may be paid online or dropped in a drop box in front of the town office building. Updates and notifications will be posted on the town website edgartown-ma.us.