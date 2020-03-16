What’s up with TP?

To the Editor:

In no way do I want to downplay the serious nature of COVID-19.

Perhaps I have been living too long on this island, but for the life of me, I do not understand what toilet paper hoarding has to do with this health emergency.

Is toilet paper some sort of bitcoin which I also don’t understand? Can you eat toilet paper? I have never seen a recipe that includes toilet paper as an ingredient! Does wrapping yourself, your car or your house in toilet paper protect you from COVID-19?

Just looking for answers.

Ken Eber

Vineyard Haven