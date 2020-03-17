Chilmark town hall closes, employees telecommute

The Chilmark town hall will be closed until April 6 and town employees will telecommute as much as possible for the foreseeable future.

In order to socially isolate, members of town government will discuss business and deliberate in virtual meeting spaces where the public can tune in.

Chilmark selectmen tried that out for the first time Tuesday, telecommuting from home offices, kitchens, and living rooms, in order to discuss the next steps for the town.

The board made no decision on whether or not to cancel or postpone the April 27 town meeting, and said they would discuss it regularly in the coming days.

Department heads and other town officials were also present, and although no members of the public were in the digital discussion, folks can call the town hall to register for the next meeting.

Town administrator Tim Carroll said he has ordered laptops for town employees who are able to telecommute, but many of the computer companies are out of stock.

Some essential services will have to periodically access the town hall, such as the accountant, town clerk, and payroll staff.

“Closing town hall and having people telecommute is the bulk of the work,” Carroll said.