No service changes for the VTA

The advent of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, hasn’t hampered Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) service, according to administrator Angie Gompert, who emailed that regular service remains unaltered.

“[O]ur frequency isn’t frequent enough to warrant service cuts at this time,” she wrote. “We will continue to monitor ridership and make service decisions, if they are warranted, in the future based on data.”

The VTA has opted to disinfect its buses. “The VTA is sanitizing the buses that are in service daily,” she wrote.

Sanitizer is available for passengers, too. “There are sanitizing wipes on board the buses,” she wrote, “as well as hand sanitizer dispensers on each bus…”