St. Patrick’s day 2020

To the Editor,

A soft rain is fitting for St. Patrick’s Day, not the punishing kind streaking the windows this morning. Irish tea and soda bread sit side by side with the news today: “Economy in Peril.” We live on an island compared to the Emerald Isle but everything here looks tired and soggy and our Island pocketbooks will not feel those crisp green bills that promise good fortune.

Our family owns two restaurants in Edgartown: one a young gastro pub named Rockfish, a two-story design with local artisan flair, industrial lighting gentle on the faces of the hip and the seniors. Our second restaurant we have owned since 2004, continuing its reliable tradition as the mainstay for Islanders and visitors preferring old-time charm. We do not own these properties but we treat these two establishments with the energy and affection we give to our own homes. Our staff are our extended family — a number can say they grew up at the Wharf and are learning modern etiquette and cuisine at Rockfish.

Now the coronavirus scare has swept onto our shores. To keep our employees and customers safe we must now limit our comfort and epicurean fare to take out in recyclable containers. We’ll brace for an eerie silence until laughter and cheer return. With Irish optimism, we must trust that this gloom will not prevail, that the virus will lose its power to keep us from meeting at our favorite pubs to eat, drink and be merry.

Liza Coogan

Vineyard Haven