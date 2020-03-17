Tisbury emergency management director in self-quarantine

Tisbury’s emergency management director is in self-quarantine after apparently being exposed to novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, according to Tisbury officials.

Tisbury Harbormaster John Crocker, former acting emergency management director, said Emergency Management Director Micah Agnoli called him Sunday night. “He told me he was self-quarantining off-Island,” Crocker said.

Crocker said he did not know what triggered Agnoli to self-quarantine.

Christina Colarusso, a Chilmark Fire lieutenant, who was appointed unanimously by Tisbury selectmen Tuesday night as acting emergency management director said, “with him in quarantine,” her appointment was “the next logical thing.”

Tisbury Town Administrator Jay Grande said as much, noting he needed somebody who was on-Island and could attend meetings. Grande declined to acknowledge Agnoli’s self-quarantine or speak at all about Agnoli’s medical status or any reason for his absence. He simply said Agnoli explained “he wasn’t available to come to the Island.”

Agnoli did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment. On his Linkedin page, he lists his employment as a paramedic for Oak Bluffs since December. He previously served as an Edgartown EMT and is a 2010 graduate of Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

Oak Bluffs Deputy Fire Chief Manuel Rose declined to comment on Agnoli’s quarantine status or even to verify his employment.

Agnoli was appointed by Tisbury selectmen in November. Grande said he left a positive mark on town emergency management.

“He did a great job with the budget,” he said, among other improvements Agnoli did.

During their meeting Tuesday, Tisbury selectmen offered no reason why Colarusso was assuming Agnoli’s role.