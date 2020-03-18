Beach Road Weekend ticket deal postponed

The Beach Road Weekend music festival ticket deal for Islanders has been temporarily postponed until people are allowed to freely congregate once again, according to CEO of Innovation Arts and Entertainment and creator of the festival, Adam Epstein.

“Our charitable beneficiaries at Vineyard House and Camp Jabberwocky stand with us in supporting all efforts to keep the spread of [COVID-19] under control,” Epstein wrote in an email to The Times.

In a call with Epstein, he said that in spite of a high number of in-advance ticket sales, festival organizers have committed to making at least 1,000 three-day passes available for Islanders “at some point this summer,” for a discounted price of $99, as long as folks make a donation of $20 or more into a fund to be shared equally between the Vineyard House and Camp Jabberwocky.

Epstein said his position on the issue is “what’s the rush?”

“Our entire goal with this festival is that we want to provide people with a great time and bring folks together, while making sure everyone is safe and comfortable with everything we do,” Epstein said. “This effort is meant to create a sense of togetherness and community; if we can’t do that, then it’s just a transaction and the entire meaning of the donations for the discounted tickets is gone.”

During this time, Epstein said he will have even more opportunities to solidify plans, and reinforce all the elements of the festival to make sure that when the time comes, it will be the best show it can possibly be.

“It gives me a little more time to perfect the system even more than it already is. We are incredibly excited about it, and I know the performers are too,” Epstein said.