No results were available for the March 9 game at Edgartown Bridge Club. No results were available for the March 10 game at Martha’s Vineyard Bridge Club. At the March 12, 2 pm game of the Island Bridge Club in Oak Bluffs, six pairs competed. Finishing in first place were Barbara Besse and Wink Winkleman, followed by Bea Phear and Barbara Silk in second place.