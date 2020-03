Andrew Doba, once chief spokesman for former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, is replacing Brendan Moss as communications director of Vineyard Wind. Moss was Gov. Charlie Baker’s press secretary. He became Vineyard Wind’s communications director on Sept. 13, 2019, and ended the job Friday to return to Beacon Hill, where he will be chief of staff for the Executive Office for Administration and Finance. Doba, who works through Tidal Media Strategy, took over Monday.