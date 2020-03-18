Find your favorite trails

Stroll along a peaceful cove on wooded paths that lead to a beach in West Tisbury. These wide trails at Sepiessa Point are maintained by the MV Land Bank. Explore the savanna, sit by the Tisbury Great Pond, try to spot ducks or swans, or discover a new pathway. Parking lots are on Clam Point Road.

Find your favorite tree-lined path to a hidden overlook of the Sengekontacket Pond. The Caroline Tuthill Preserve in Edgartown, a Sheriff’s Meadow property, has a variety of color-coded trails, including one designed for off-road biking. Trailhead parking is off Vineyard Haven Road.