Small businesses eligible for low-interest loans

Massachusetts has received approval as an economic disaster relief area by the Small Business Association (SBA), according to state Rep. Dylan Fernandes.

Small businesses, many of them closed or in the case of restaurants serving a limited number of patrons, affected by COVID-19 are now eligible for low interest loans. Restaurants and bars were ordered to close by Gov. Charlie Baker and others have decided to close on their own to keep employees safe and heed the warnings of health officials about social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Affected businesses are encouraged to apply. The SBA can be contacted by calling 1-800-659-2955 or by email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

The loans could help Island businesses suffering from closures stay afloat.

Restaurants in particular are being hit hard. On Island, JB Blau recently laid off 75 employees so they could start collecting unemployment. He’s also offering them free meals and interest free loans.

Fernandes has said Island businesses should also apply for the $10 million in small business relief the state has set aside.

On Wednesday, Baker announced all early education and family child care providers must close by March 23, according to the State House News Service. Instead, they’ll be replaced by emergency centers that focus on the needs of families on the front lines of fighting the novel coronavirus like first responders and hospital workers.

A previous order had excluded daycares and preschools from closure, but they will now be required to close in five days. Providers that must close under the order will continue to receive their regular subsidy payments from the state to ensure they can reopen once the state of emergency Baker declared last week is lifted, according to the State House News Service.

Peter Pan Bus service is making cancellations on a day-to-day basis. Several Thursday and Friday trips from Woods Hole to Boston and Falmouth to Boston have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is continuing to test anyone that meets strict Department of Public Health criteria for the novel coronavirus and the disease it causes, COVID-19.

In a press release Thursday, communications director Katrina Delgadillo wrote the hospital is redeploying staff between departments to meet community needs.

“We have created a triage area at the entrance of the Emergency Room (ER) for patients with respiratory symptoms. Upon arrival at the ER, you may be escorted to an alternative clinical space for your safety if you have non-COVID-19 related symptoms. Signage and a triage nurse will help guide you on-site,” she wrote.

As of Thursday morning, there are 256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health reported.

The release also reminded people to call their primary care physician if they are sick or believe they have been exposed to COVID-19. People with scheduled outpatient appointments at the hospital should call ahead to the specific department and confirm their appointment.

“Continue to practice social distancing, washing your hands, and follow guidelines from your federal, state, and local officials. Please do not be cavalier about this. These practices will save lives,” Delgadillo wrote.