Beach Road Weekend ticket money is safe

Beach Road Weekend is looking to ease the fears of customers who have already purchased tickets for the three-day concert July 24-26 — or those who want to purchase them for something to look forward to once COVID-19 fears are over.

Tickets are 100 percent refundable, Adam Esptein, the festival promoter, told The Times. “All ticket sales are held in a dedicated, non-comingled bank account,” Epstein wrote in an email. “No money is taken out of that account for expenses once it’s deposited by our credit card processing company that processes ticket orders.”

The ticket funds are held in trust and are available for refunds at any time if the event is postponed or canceled.

Epstein issued a press release Friday after questions were raised on the Island about whether Beach Road Weekend will go forward. “Ensuring the health and safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is our top priority,” the release states. “Should there come a time where we cannot provide that safe experience due to the Covid-19 pandemic or any municipally identified concern, the event will be cancelled and refunds for tickets purchased will automatically be issued. In the case of cancellation, funds would be received through the same method used to make the purchase within 10 business days.”

Beach Road Weekend, which is in its second year, created buzz in February with a lineup that includes Beck and Norah Jones.

“As of today, there have been no federal, state or municipal mandates requiring the cancellation or closure of events occurring in late July, and as such, the festival is still proceeding as scheduled, with all efforts being made to ensure the safety of our fans and attendees,” the release states. “We appreciate your concerns at this time of uncertainty, and wish for your patience while we work with the authorities to ensure that Beach Road Weekend can be produced and enjoyed with full satisfaction and safety.”

Epstein invited questions from the public at info@beachroadweekend.com.