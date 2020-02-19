Beck, Norah Jones to headline Beach Road Weekend

1 of 3

The 2020 Beach Road Weekend lineup will include the likes of Beck, Norah Jones, and Boston’s own Lake Street Dive.

In its second year, the festival will once again take place at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Vineyard Haven. The festival will run for three days on July 24, 25, and 26.

The eclectic group of artists will also feature the Revivalists, the Head and the Heart, Father John Misty, Guster, and Band of Horses, who round out the top performances.

Margo Price, Dawes, Lettuce, Anderson East, Shovels & Rope, Brett Dennen, Leftover Salmon, Jaimoe & Friends, Shemekia Copeland, Jeremie Albino, Neal Francis, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Heather Maloney, Workman Song, the Outskirts, and locally based Entrain round out the others. Many more are expected to be announced later.

Additional local talents the Mike Benjamin Band and Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish are also featured in the lineup.

Speaking to WMVY on Wednesday, festival founder Adam Epstein said this year’s festival was jam-packed with big acts.

“It was a dress rehearsal for what we’re putting on the stage for this year,” Epstein said, speaking about last year’s festival.

Epstein added that he will be changing things up this year, by removing seating in front of the main stage, allowing everyone to pack in as close as they can. Instead of the main stage and local act stage, the festival will feature two main stages, so music will play nonstop all weekend.

“As we searched for artists for Beach Road Weekend 2020, we were so happy to find many musicians had a special connection with, or memory of, Martha’s Vineyard. This is truly a place that artists want to play, and we are excited to bring them to the fans,” Adam Epstein, CEO of Innovation Arts & Entertainment, said in a press release. “This year is all about building off the success we had in 2019, with more music and a better experience for all fans.”

On Jan. 29, Tisbury selectmen unanimously approved moving the festival to July. On Feb. 18, selectmen approved a screening of Jaws on July 23. Epstein said this event would be free to the public, but it would be ticketed in order to restrict capacity. The screening is pending approval from the police and fire departments.

The Beach Road weekend website lists three-day packages for tickets only from $295 for general admission to $1,000 for a VIP package. There is an early-bird special for general admission of $225, according to the site.