John Keene Excavation lays off its workers

John Keene Excavation laid off its employees Friday morning, a move done as a precaution against the coronavirus pandemic and in anticipation of an Island-wide construction moratorium, according to the company’s president, John Keene. The Friday layoffs were the first ever in the West Tisbury company’s 38 year history, Keene said. Keene described the layoffs as “a very difficult decision that ultimately comes down to trying to eliminate the risks of exposure to my employees, their families and my family, and the community at large.”

Unlike the excavation company, Keene’s “pit” where bulk material like mulch and sand will not close for the time being.

“Our future schedule is a moving target,” Keene said, though he was confident the pit would be open Saturday.

Keene said he expects to reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.