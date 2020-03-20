MV Community Services goes mostly remote

MV Community Services (MVCS) staff is working remotely until March 31, according to a press release. “There will be a small staff on campus available for emergency needs,” the release states. “In all programs, staff remain available via telephone and email. Anyone seeking services is asked to call first to be directed to appropriate services, information or support.”

For a mental health or substance use disorder emergency:

8 am – 6 pm: call 508-693-7900 x241.

6 pm – 8 am: Call our emergency services 24/7 hotline at 508-693-0032.

For a domestic or sexual violence emergency, call 24/7 crisis hotline at 508-696-7233 (SAFE).

For food or other essential supplies, call 508-693-7900 x410.

Existing clients at the Island Counseling Center are asked to call their clinician directly regarding new protocols. Telehealth technology and phone support have been put into place.

Existing clients at CONNECT to End Violence are asked to reach out to their counselor regarding the new protocols for continued service.

“Given the ever-increasing impact of COVID-19, we have worked hard to determine the best way to continue to serve our clients while keeping both them and our staff as safe and healthy as possible,” Julie Fay, executive director of MV Community Services, said in the release. “All of our clinicians will be available by telephone and email, and have reached out to their clients to let them know what to expect over the next few weeks.”

Community members are encouraged to visit the agency website for the latest up-to-date information at www.mvcommunityservices.org/coronavirus-covid-19-updates/.