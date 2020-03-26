Cannabis entrepreneur helps out hospital

Geoff Rose, the CEO of Patient Centric, has donated the gloves his company had stockpiled in anticipation of opening the Island’s first medical marijuana facility.

But while he awaits final state approval through the Cannabis Control Commission, Rose donated hundreds of nitrile gloves to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. “They had been purchased for sanitation safety during the cultivation process,” Rose said. Rose also said he intends to donate five eight-ounce bottles of hand sanitizer to the hospital, too.

In an email, Rose wrote, We find ourselves in the midst of a time unprecedented in our history. For the first time since World War II, we as a nation have been asked to stand united against a nemesis we didn’t see coming – COVID-19. Regardless of propaganda that would suggest otherwise, this highly contagious virus is something to take very seriously.

Rose is poised to open a dispensary and adult use outlet in West Tisbury and has laid groundwork to open an adult use outlet in Tisbury. He has also built a cultivation facility and laboratory in West Tisbury. Through his company, Patient Centric, he is still waiting for a final signoff so the Cannabis Control Commission can give him the green light.

“The issue on our end is that the compliance team was supposed to literally come today to inspect the laboratory,” he said Thursday. “That was the last piece of the inspection that needed to be completed. They were going to inspect today, write the recommendations — we believe we would be compliant — and submit that as part of the recommendation for the final certificate. Obviously that inspection has been cancelled. And I was assured by the individual that leads that compliance effort that once they’re able to do inspections, we will be on the top of the list.”

Asked if the inspection could be done virtually, Rose said he pitched that.

“I did pose it to them,” he said. “And I was told that they needed to be on site. I attempted to try to explore any and all options.”

Even with inspections suspended, the Cannabis Control Commission will convene next month, Rose noted.

“To the best of my knowledge, the meeting scheduled on April 9 is scheduled to be done remotely,” he said. “I’ve seen correspondences to the effect.”

Meanwhile, unable to offer his own product right now, Rose is thinking about the roughly 200 registered medical marijuana patients on the Island.

“Dispensaries are called essential under the governor’s order,” Rose said. “And while it’s not a primary consideration to many, you know some people rely on cannabis to alleviate adverse medical conditions.”

He pointed out Dr. Terry Kriedman, the only certifying physician on the Vineyard, can help facilitate the needs of new and ongoing medical marijuana patients and can presently do so “via a telehealth consultation.” Dr. Kreidman couldn’t immediately be reached for comment but the recorded message on her voicemail confirmed she was actively holding remote medical marijuana consultations, even by FaceTime, if need be.

Getting the product itself will be a hike. “Now the reality is that one would have to go off-Island, Rose said, noting the nearest dispensary was in Wareham but added one in Fairhaven, though “a little farther, has a broader selection.”